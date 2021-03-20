Lennar Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $95.12 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 37.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.