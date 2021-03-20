National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $6,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

