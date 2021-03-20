Upstart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 39,534 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,590% compared to the typical volume of 408 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

UPST stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $128.80.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

