CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Summit Insights Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.60.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

