IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The company has a market cap of C$312.65 million and a PE ratio of 21.28.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.