WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

WPP opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

