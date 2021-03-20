DZ Bank Lowers Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Sell

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.