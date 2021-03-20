DZ Bank Lowers Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021


DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

