Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) PT Raised to C$40.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SJR.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.30.

SJR.B stock opened at C$33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$35.08. The firm has a market cap of C$16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.29.

In other news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

