Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

TLTZY stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.6729 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.