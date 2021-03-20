Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,074 shares of company stock worth $42,176. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

