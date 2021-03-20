DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) & Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Head to Head Comparison

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Solar Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.99 $56.02 million $1.71 10.67

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DNP Select Income Fund and Solar Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57

Solar Capital has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DNP Select Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Solar Capital beats DNP Select Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.