Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Critical Review

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 9 0 2.69

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.15%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $118.62, suggesting a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.60 million 57.91 -$20.70 million N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 15.48 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -407.73

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -11.10% -10.98% -5.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Pulmonx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. Pulmonx Corporation was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. Its products in development include t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Dexcom, Inc. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

