Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,148 shares of company stock worth $6,507,585 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

