Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 489.50 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 492.79. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,090 shares of company stock worth $4,844,829 over the last ninety days.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

