Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPI. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 47.38 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £790.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.69.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

