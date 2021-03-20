Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €110.25 ($129.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.92. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.53.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

