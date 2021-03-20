Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.75 ($162.06).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €110.25 ($129.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.92. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €53.80 ($63.29) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.