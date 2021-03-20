Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,864 ($89.68) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,790 ($75.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,431.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,190.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

