Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,915 ($38.08) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,070 ($40.11). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,210 ($41.94) to GBX 3,360 ($43.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,951.80 ($38.57).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,952 ($38.57) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,791.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,675.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,504.50 ($19.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

