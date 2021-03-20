Canaccord Genuity Raises Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 34

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 29.63 ($0.39).

TLW opened at GBX 56.26 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £795.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

