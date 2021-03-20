Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.40 ($4.00) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.93 ($4.62).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.