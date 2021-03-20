Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Gap Up to $85.40

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), but opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.19). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 81,272 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.84.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

