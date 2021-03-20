Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63), but opened at GBX 49.95 ($0.65). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 47.95 ($0.63), with a volume of 363,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.90. The company has a market capitalization of £377.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.