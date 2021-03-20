LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $8.15 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

