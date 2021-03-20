Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

