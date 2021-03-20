$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

