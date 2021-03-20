$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $4.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.