Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.38 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Land Securities Group $817.36 million 8.75 -$1.06 billion $0.62 15.56

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â- from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities.

