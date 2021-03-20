Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.04.

TSE BNE opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have bought 93,400 shares of company stock valued at $243,739 in the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

