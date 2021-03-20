Royal Bank of Canada Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.10. The stock has a market cap of C$514.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

