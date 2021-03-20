Crew Energy’s (CR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.37.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$175.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.29.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders have purchased 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 over the last three months.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.