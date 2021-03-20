Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and last traded at GBX 1,397.60 ($18.26), with a volume of 4393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Specifically, insider David R. W. Potter bought 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £13,976.01 ($18,259.75).

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,323.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.88. The firm has a market cap of £48.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.36.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.