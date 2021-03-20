One Liberty Properties, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for One Liberty Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $469.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

