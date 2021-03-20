Wedbush Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

LC opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

