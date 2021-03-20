Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

