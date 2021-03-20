Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

