First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFNW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.