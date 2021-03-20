Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $913.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.