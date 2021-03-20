Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $913.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tutor Perini by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

