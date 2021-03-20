Critical Survey: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.00 $1.15 billion $0.87 21.17

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZaZa Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $14.82, indicating a potential downside of 19.54%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZaZa Energy beats Murphy Oil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

