Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 151 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

