Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €41.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE opened at €36.17 ($42.55) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.16.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

