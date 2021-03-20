K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

SDF stock opened at €8.54 ($10.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.31 and its 200-day moving average is €7.70. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

