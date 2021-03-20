Nord/LB Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €104.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.33 ($127.45).

SY1 opened at €99.84 ($117.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €100.62 and a 200-day moving average of €107.59. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

