$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

CP opened at $378.48 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $180.12 and a 52-week high of $385.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.