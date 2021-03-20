$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

CP opened at $378.48 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $180.12 and a 52-week high of $385.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

