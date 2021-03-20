Financial Comparison: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clearway Energy and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53% IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63%

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and IDACORP has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.19 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -265.30 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.76 $232.85 million $4.61 21.75

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clearway Energy and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00 IDACORP 1 0 3 0 2.50

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. IDACORP has a consensus price target of $101.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than IDACORP.

Volatility and Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 4,830 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 185 energized distribution substations; and 27,968 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 572,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

