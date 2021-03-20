Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

