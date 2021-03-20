Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CXB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.22.

CXB stock opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

