$928.22 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $928.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $931.42 million and the lowest is $923.56 million. Illumina posted sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $7,321,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $415.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.04. Illumina has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

