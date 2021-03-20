Brokers Offer Predictions for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $172.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $144,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

