Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cintas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $333.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.61. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

