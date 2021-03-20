FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

